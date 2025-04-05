Neto Borges, Hayden Hackney and Bristol City star Anis Mehmeti were among the players to praise Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway after his outstanding goal in the win over Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

Despite what has appeared to be an inconsistent campaign, Michael Carrick’s men are firmly in the hunt for a play-off finish as we enter the final month of the season.

Championship Table (Prior to Saturday fixtures on 5/4/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 40 +12 60 6 Coventry City 39 +5 59 7 West Brom 39 +13 57 8 Bristol City 39 +7 57

Boro knew a win at Ewood Park would lift them into the top six ahead of the Saturday fixtures - and that’s exactly what they did, with Conway and Iling-Junior securing the points.

Middlesbrough and Bristol City stars react to Tommy Conway, Blackburn Rovers message

Conway’s effort came inside two minutes, with the former Bristol City man showing his quality after an outstanding touch set him free before he finished emphatically to ensure Boro got off to the perfect start.

Taking to Instagram, the Scotland international shared pictures of the celebration, and he was met with plenty of positive responses from teammates.

Defender Neto Borges, who was forced off with injury, simply stated: "what a finish", whilst Hayden Hackney commented "Decent goal brother".

Elsewhere, Delano Burgzorg and Iling-Junior were among the players to react to Conway’s post, whilst Boro's on-loan Millwall centre-forward Josh Coburn also commented, saying: "Nice you", showing the popularity of the forward.

Conway's former Bristol City teammate Anis Mehmeti also congratulated the 22-year-old, saying: "Dat guy", as did the now retired Andy King, who simply responded with: "🔥🔥".

Tommy Conway is crucial to Middlesbrough’s promotion hopes

Even though Blackburn have been on a terrible run under new boss Valerien Ismael, any away game at this level is tough, particularly as Boro were short on options at the back.

But, Carrick’s men played with energy and intensity from the first whistle, and they were rewarded for their fast start thanks to a moment of brilliance by Conway, and a bit of luck for the second.

After taking a two-goal lead, they didn’t really let up, but they were sloppy at times as they chased a third goal.

Nevertheless, it was a confident performance by Boro, and it means they have put pressure on their rivals going into the weekend games, which is all they can do.

They still have plenty of work to do to finish in the top six, but the quality is there in the Middlesbrough squad, and in Conway they have a player who can make a difference in the final third.

Middlesbrough have been crying out for someone to take charge of the goalscoring responsibility following Emmanuel Latte Lath's winter departure, and the Scotland international has certainly been showing he can be the man to fire the Teessiders to a play-off finish.