Middlesbrough bring in Premier League figure for significant off-field role

Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Chris Jones as their new head of scouring, as he arrives at the club from Crystal Palace.

Current head of football, Kieran Scott, has revealed in the past that he wanted to bring in a senior figure to work alongside him at the Riverside Stadium.

And, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein, that search has ended now, with Jones linking up with Scott to oversee the scouting and recruitment analysis departments.

Working at this level will be nothing news for Jones, as he has plenty of experience in the Championship and Football League, having had spells with Wolves, Huddersfield, Leeds and Norwich over the years, before moving to Selhurst Park most recently where he helped the Eagles with their recruitment.

So, his arrival is seen as a good move for Boro, with those behind the scenes already sure to be working ahead of the January window.

It’s been a tough start for Chris Wilder’s side, who are in the relegation zone after ten games having picked up just ten points.

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact that the start of the season has been hugely frustrating for Boro, with Wilder’s side underachieving at this early stage.

But, things don’t stop off the pitch and this seems like a good appointment as Jones has plenty of experience at this level and the fact he was part of a top-flight side shows he is clearly respected in the industry.

Now, he will hope to form a productive partnership alongside Scott as it could be a busy window ahead for Boro in the New Year.

