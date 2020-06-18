Middlesbrough boss Woodgate offers insight into Ayala saga

Quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Jonathan Woodgate has offered some insight into the Daniel Ayala situation with the defender telling the club he will not be playing much part at all in the run-in in the Championship.

Boro are fighting to stay above the line in the second tier this season and are capable of doing so, but they are going to have to achieve that aim without one of their most senior defenders.

Indeed, Ayala’s contract is up this month and, with him not signing an extension earlier in the year, it now looks as though he is going to be leaving at the end of June.

In fact, he’s not going to be much football at all now, with Woodgate revealing all on the situation – though he did reiterate that the defender had not kicked up a stink at any point during the process.

He said:

“Dani hasn’t been a problem or hindrance or anything like that.

“Dani has been injured now for about six months, he trained with the team the first few days when we were social distancing and then he trained one session with the team and his ankle got sore.

“Dani said to me that he would be available to play in June but he wouldn’t play in July and that is the truth of the matter.”

The Verdict

Having Ayala around would have been a big boost to Boro’s survival hopes but the Spaniard has made his feelings known and he’ll be looking to try and sign a new deal with another club as soon as is possible.

Certainly, he is capable of playing at a high level in the Championship or even in the Premier League and, on a free, you would have thought plenty of sides would be taking a look at him closely at the moment.