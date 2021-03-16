Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock weighs in on Sheffield United manager debate

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has opened up on his his thoughts over Chris Wilder’s departure from his former club Sheffield United during an interview with the Yorkshire Post.

Wilder departed Bramall Lane on Saturday by mutual consent after spending almost five years at the helm of the Steel City outfit, leaving the Blades sitting bottom of the Premier League as they move closer to having their relegation back to the Championship confirmed.

It is said that the former Oxford United boss departed from his role after disagreements with the club’s hierarchy as they began to prepare for a return to the second tier.

Warnock previously managed the club he supports between 1999 and 2007 and was quick to give his thought’s on Wilder’s departure recently:

“Everybody knows Chris has done a fabulous job. But managers have to get on with owners, whether you like it or not.

“I was there (at Sheffield United) for seven years, probably two more years than Chris and I felt let down when I left and fell out with the hierarchy like he did.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Middlesbrough – But do they really?

1 of 16 Jeff Stelling True False

“But life goes on and when he gets his next club, he will think: ‘wow, this is a breath of fresh air and I can go and enjoy myself again.’ That is what I did and I am sure Chris will.”

Wilder leaves the club after guiding them to promotions from League One and the Championship respectively before going on to achieve a ninth place finish in their first season back in the top flight.

The Verdict

It’s really good of Warnock to make these comments at a time when Wilder is probably feeling really let down by those that run the club.

In the shape of the veteran boss, Boro have someone in charge who has been there and done it at almost every level of the English game and he has always had a reputation for showing his fellow professionals respect.

He’s quite right when he says that Wilder will find another job and put this whole episode behind him as the former Blades boss has seen his stock risen after his success at Bramall Lane.

If Warnock can go on to be successful after leaving his boyhood club, there’s no reason why Wilder can’t and given what he achieved at Oxford United as well, I’m sure it won’t be long until we see him back in the dugout.