Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock reveals the ‘risk’ he will take in January

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed his interest in a couple of midfielders whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Boro are on the cusp of a play-off place heading into January, meaning that Warnock is likely to want to strengthen his squad ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

With the transfer window opening in only a matter of days, Warnock has confirmed his interest in two midfielders, who are both set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen who those players are, but with only a few months left on his contract, Warnock admits he has a dilemma on his hands.

Warnock may look to approach those players in January, and pay a cut-price fee for their services.

Or, he could wait until the end of the season and bring them to the Riverside on free transfers, though face the risk of other clubs being interested.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he said: “As long as I have more options for wide positions I’ll be happy.

“I’ll take a risk in midfield. There’s one player I’d like but he’s a free transfer in the summer. In fact, there’s two I like who are free transfers.

“Do I have to pay money out now for three months or make do with what I’ve got and think of the club to get free transfers?

“I think things will happen in the next three or four games.”

The Verdict

Boro didn’t really have a busy summer, therefore further additions are needed next month.

They have failed to fill a bench on a couple of occasions this season, showing just how small the size of their squad is compared to others.

Sam Morsy arrived in the summer and he has been impressive thus far, but you do feel that the spine of the squad needs strengthening going forward.