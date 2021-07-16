Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock reveals talks scheduled with 7-goal midfielder

Neil Warnock is set to speak with Dylan Bahamboula over the next few days to discuss his future at Middlesbrough.

Bahamboula is currently on Oldham’s books, and the powerful midfielder stood out in Sky Bet League Two for the Latics last season.

The 26-year-old, who joined Oldham from Tsarsko Selo last summer, scored seven goals in 43 appearances last season, chipping in with nine assists.

The midfielder has been training with Middlesbrough, though, with Oldham allowing him to make an impression at Boro having already triggered a one-year extension option in his contract.

If Bahamboula does impress, then Boro will obviously look to try and strike an agreement with Oldham and bring the Congolese midfielder to the Riverside.

Speaking to the Gazette Live, Warnock says he will hold talks with Bahamboula over the next few days to discuss his future at the club.

He said: “He’s done alright, Dylan. I said to Curley I’d have a look at him and give him my opinion and I’ll be speaking to him in the next couple of days.

“You’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll be speaking to him in the next few days and we’ll see.”

Boro have already made four signings this summer, with Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lumley, Uche Ikpeazu and Lee Peltier signing on the dotted line.

The Verdict

Bahamboula enjoyed a really impressive first season in English football and he perhaps surpassed expectations at Boundary Park.

He is quite an unorthodox number 10. He’s tall, powerful but is blessed with technical ability, and he strikes me as a typical Warnock player.

Of course, the step up from League Two to the Championship is often quite tough, but Warnock will make a well-informed decision on his future having seen him in the flesh in training.