Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock makes transfer claim over player

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has told The Northern Echo that striker Chuba Akpom should leave the club for his own good this summer.

The frontman was left out of the squad entirely during yesterday’s draw against Derby County and it appears likely that he is set to depart the Riverside Stadium after falling out of favour in the North East.

Akpom’s sole appearance this term came against Queens Park Rangers in the recent home defeat and even on that occasion he only featured for 19 minutes under Warnock.

Now, the experienced Sky Bet Championship campaigner has made the following claim about the striker’s future at the club as he offered up an honest verdict on the situation:

“I would think he’d be wanting to do that (leave the club) really for his own sake.”

Turkish side Galatasaray are said to have agreed a deal for the former Arsenal player and it now appears that his career in a red shirt is slowly coming to an abrupt end.

Akpom has only scored five times for the club in 40 games and is now into the final year of his contract in the North East as he weighs up his options.

The Verdict

The player’s departure from the Riverside Stadium has been on the cards for quite some time now and there won’t be too many people that will feel regretful when he does leave.

Things just haven’t worked out for Akpom at Boro and that is a fact which can sometimes happen with various transfers.

The club and Warnock specifically are looking to go in a different direction from now on and it appears he didn’t really fancy him in the first place.

Middlesbrough will now be looking to recoup as much money as possible for the 25-year-old as he heads towards his long overdue exit.