Highlights Sam Greenwood has been performing well for Middlesbrough, scoring three goals in 10 league appearances for them.

Manager Michael Carrick is not rushing to make a decision on Greenwood's future at the club.

While a permanent switch to Middlesbrough is possible, financial constraints and Leeds' potential plans for Greenwood may hinder any potential deal.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has revealed that he isn't in a rush to make a decision on Sam Greenwood's future at this point, speaking to the Northern Echo.

Greenwood joined the club from Leeds United on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window, with this term perhaps the most important campaign of his career thus far.

Failing to establish himself as a key first-teamer at Elland Road at this point, he now has the opportunity to become a star at the Riverside and either put himself in the shop window or prove to Daniel Farke why he should be a key part of the Whites' first-team plans.

How has Sam Greenwood got on at Middlesbrough so far?

As an attacking player, the 21-year-old will be keen to get himself on the scoresheet as much as possible.

And he has registered three goals in 10 league appearances for Boro, scoring against Sunderland, Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle.

His goals against the latter two proved to be crucial in picking up four extra points, with the 21-year-old being given the chance to start in recent games.

The decision to select him has paid dividends for Carrick, who has been able to turn things around following such a poor start to the season.

This positive environment can only benefit Greenwood who will be keen to remain fit and firing throughout the campaign to boost his chances of enjoying success in the future.

What did Michael Carrick say about Sam Greenwood's future?

Boro could have a decent amount of money to spend next summer, not just because they sold Chuba Akpom in the summer and released plenty of players to reduce their wage bill, but also because they could potentially be promoted to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

With this in mind, a permanent switch to the Riverside for the Leeds man can't be ruled out, but Carrick isn't thinking about that too much yet.

He said: "Time will tell on that.

"At the moment he’s doing well for us and we’re delighted to have him.

"As time goes on, there will be decisions to be made, but at this moment in time, it’s about performances now and I couldn’t ask for any more from him."

Should Middlesbrough look to sign Sam Greenwood permanently?

He will only get better considering his age and has shone at this level, so he's certainly someone worth signing for the long term.

However, finances may get in the way of a potential deal, because there are no guarantees that Boro will be able to fork out the required fee.

The 21-year-old's contract at Elland Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, so Leeds will be able to demand a big fee for him.

The Whites may also want to use him in their own first team next season - and this is why Boro may not be able to sign him permanently even if they wanted to.

But if he impresses from now until the end of the season and is affordable, Carrick's side should be pushing for a longer-term deal.