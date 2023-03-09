Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick reacts when asked about the West Ham job

It’s quite likely that Vincent Kompany will win the manager of the year award at the end of the Championship season but, especially if Middlesbrough go up, Michael Carrick would be no less deserving of winning that gong.

The turnaround Carrick has overseen since his arrival at Boro has been incredible and it’s clear he coaches as he played – methodically, calmly, and with class.

Indeed, he might well be going under the radar in terms of the English managers that are in the game at the moment, as he did as a midfielder for the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, but if he keeps doing what he is doing at Middlesbrough it won’t be long before clubs higher up start knocking.

In fact, with that said, there is speculation starting to swirl that West Ham might be considering a move for him, with him playing for the Irons as a youngster before obviously going on to have a sparkling playing career.

David Moyes has been under pressure at West Ham this year with them suffering a slump, but Carrick was quick to play down the speculation with him underlining his commitment to Middlesbrough and the job he is doing on Teesside:

“West Ham is a fantastic club and David is a great man – I really wish them all the success.

I’m happy here. Delighted…& why wouldn't I be? I'm looking forward to an exciting end to the season with a terrific group of players. I’m just loving being here at Middlesbrough.” 🔴⚪️ — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) March 9, 2023

The Verdict

Middlesbrough probably won’t be surprised to see that Carrick is potentially catching the eye of some in the Premier League as he has obviously done a wonderful job so far on Teesside.

He has taken the speculation with a pinch of salt, though, and also had some nice words to say about the club and David Moyes, which is a measure of the man that Carrick is.

