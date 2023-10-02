With Middlesbrough struggling in the opening few weeks of the 2023-24 season, head coach Michael Carrick was backed in the final few days of the transfer window to improve his squad.

One of the new signings he landed was that of Lewis O'Brien, who was loaned in from Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground under Steve Cooper, and a temporary move to the Riverside Stadium would allow O'Brien to get some regular game-time under his belt.

Unfortunately though, Saturday's 3-2 win over Watford could be O'Brien's last appearance for a while.

Playing in the somewhat unfamiliar position of left-back after being deployed there by Carrick against Southampton, O'Brien was withdrawn after just 36 minutes against the Hornets after suffering an ankle injury.

What has Michael Carrick said on Lewis O'Brien's injury?

After stating he feared the worst after O'Brien hobbled off on Saturday, Boro boss Carrick is not confident of getting good news back from the versatile midfielder's scan results when they do arrive.

“We’re still waiting on scan results at the moment, although it’s not looking too promising,” Carrick told The Northern Echo.

“At this stage, I can’t really give anything specific, although it won’t be too long because we’re waiting on results either today or tomorrow.

“Lewis has come in and done fantastically well for us, playing in different positions. He’s integrated into the group really quickly, and he’s a really good footballer.

“Of course, it’s a blow for us, but that’s why we have a squad.

"As tough as it is on Lewis, the nature of the beast is that we’ve got a got for that reason - players do have setbacks.

"You don’t like to lose anybody, but it gives other boys an opportunity and that’s why we’ve got the squad we have.

“We know the season is going to throw things up at us, we’ve just got to deal with that the best we can.

"I’m gutted for Lewis, though, and we’ll have to get him back as quick as we can.”

How big of a blow would losing Lewis O'Brien be for Middlesbrough?

O'Brien has proven already for Huddersfield Town for a few years that he is very good at what he does in midfield, and he was brought in to provide something different to what Boro don't already have.

What O'Brien probably didn't expect was to be starting at left-back after just a few matches, and what he really hoped wouldn't happen was to be injured after less than a month at the club.

Unfortunately, it looks as though O'Brien is going to be sidelined for a while, and that will give Carrick one less option both in his engine room and at left-back.

We know what O'Brien can do on his best day, so for that to be taken away from Boro's arsenal for a presumed lengthy amount of time may hamper their chances of going on a real run of wins, with two in a row to their name so far.