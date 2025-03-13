Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that he is "unlikely" to have any fit centre-backs once again ahead of Boro's trip to Luton Town on Saturday.

The Teessiders have been enduring an injury crisis in the heart of their defence for a number of weeks, with Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry and George Edmundson all sidelined.

As a result, Middlesbrough had to deploy central midfielder Jonny Howson and left-back Neto Borges as makeshift centre-backs for the 2-1 win over QPR on Tuesday night.

"Doesn't look likely" - Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick delivers big injury blow ahead of Luton

Speaking via BBC Tees on Thursday, Carrick revealed that he doesn't expect any of his injured central defenders to be available for selection at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

He said: "We're waiting to see. It doesn't look too likely to be honest, but we're waiting to see.

"I have to say, I thought Jonny and Neto played very well, and as a team we played well the other night. It is what it is.

"We'll make the best of it. I've said that for a week or so now, and we'll continue to do that."

Jonny Howson & Neto Borges vs QPR (11/03/25) - per FotMob Player Minutes played Accurate passes Recoveries Ground duels won Match rating Jonny Howson 90 46/50 (92%) 7 1/1 7.3/10 Neto Borges 90 46/49 (94%) 2 1/1 7.4/10

Whilst Carrick would undoubtedly have loved to have at least one of his natural centre-backs available for this weekend, the performances of Howson and Borges will fill him with confidence that his Middlesbrough side can still put in a strong defensive showing.

The makeshift duo were superb at the Riverside Stadium in midweek, and in truth, didn't show any signs of being played out of position.

When asked specifically about the injury to Fry, and perhaps the difficulty Boro are having when it comes to learning the extent of the issue, Carrick said: "We're just seeing where we're at. Seeing what's possible.

"We're obviously going into the break as well, so it just depends where we sit with that really. We'll make a call on it, and we've obviously got the break to try and make the most of that.

"Time at this moment is precious, but hopefully we'll get the boys a little bit closer that aren't there. We'll make the best of it however it lies."

On Boro's excellent young defender, Van den Berg, Carrick said: "We're hoping to have Rav back pretty soon to be honest. Maybe shortly after the international break, so fingers crossed he recovers well, which he seems to be doing at the moment.

"We weren't sure at one stage whether it was going to be a little bit longer or not, but hopefully not too long."