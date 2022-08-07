Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder makes ‘pivotal’ claim after QPR defeat

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted he is gearing up for a ‘pivotal week’ with his side desperate for reinforcements amid a frustrating summer transfer window.

Boro were beaten 3-2 by QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday, highlighting a number of issues for Wilder, including the depth and quality of the squad.

During the game, Marcus Forss scored his first goal in a Boro shirt but was forced to withdraw his new signing with a thin squad in his thinking. Furthermore, Chuba Akpom wasn’t fit enough to start while Duncan Watmore has had persistent fitness problems during pre-season.

Josh Coburn suffered a knee injury against West Brom last week which has further exemplified the lack of numbers at the former Sheffield United manager’s disposal in the forward area.

Speaking to the media about the situation, Wilder said: “Chuba couldn’t start so he only had 45 minutes max in him, Duncan is the same situation. We are obviously light in bodies at the top of the pitch. Pre-season objectives, we’ve ticked a lot of the boxes but we’re still miles off.

“Where we are as a group, we understand as a group inside and out that there is still an awful lot of work to do for us to be even talked in the same breath as a Sheff United, West Brom, Norwich, Watford, Burnley. They are tipped to be up there.

“It’s got to be a pivotal week, we understand that and I think we all do. We’re all trying to do the best deals and get the right players in because it’s no good not doing the best deals and getting the right players in but maybe a touch of sympathy for myself at the moment.”

The Verdict

You can understand the frustration from Wilder who would have been desperate for his side to make a solid start to the season while the squad comes together.

That’s not been the case and with QPR putting three past them on Saturday, it does raise some questions and concerns about the quality in the group.

That being said, Wilder will push to get exactly what he needs, and you would expect some new additions to arrive in the coming weeks.

