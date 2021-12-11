Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder makes January transfer window revelation

Chris Wilder has made a positive impact at the Riverside Stadium so far picking up seven points from four games while changing the style of play.

It’s not been an easy task for Wilder but you can see the impact he’s having on the squad and playing style.

However, despite a good start to life at Boro, Chris Wilder seemingly already has one eye on the January transfer window as he seeks early deals in a bid to put his own stamp on the squad.

He told The Gazette: “We’ll be looking to do business as soon we can.

“Listen, there might be some deals at the back end of the window, but we’re working on deals now to be ready for that FA Cup game at Mansfield, which is the first possible game.

“We want the majority or as much of the business done for then, or certainly in time for the first league game after that.”

Wilder has been transparent about the Boro squad since he arrived, admitting it ‘didn’t have quite enough balance’ as well as lacking depth in certain positions.

With the window just around the corner, Wilder has said work is already underway:

“The work is happening now. We’re contacting clubs and looking at the availability of players now.

“There will definitely be movement in January, both coming in and going out.”

Middlesbrough currently sit ninth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their trip to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City this afternoon.

The Verdict

Any new manager coming into a team will want to bring in his own players. Despite Boro boasting one of the better squads in the division, there’s no doubt Wilder needs players who are familiar with his style of play.

At the moment, this Boro side have gone from Tony Pulis to Jonathon Woodgate, to Neil Warnock with none of them playing a similar style to Wilder’s.

This emphasises the need for the former Sheffield United manager to bring in players who know how his system works.

If Boro have a good January window, it will be hard to see them not be an outsider for a top-six finish.