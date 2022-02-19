Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder issues verdict on Nigel Pearson ahead of Bristol City clash

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has praised the leadership qualities of Bristol City head coach Nigel Pearson ahead of their game later today.

Wilder takes his in-form Middlesbrough side to Ashton Gate looking to continue their playoff push whereas Nigel Pearson will be keen to rectify a number of defensive make his side continues to make.

Pearson will be coming up against his former side having captained Boro to two promotions and Wilder has admitted Pearson is a ‘leader of men’.

He told the Northern Echo: “When he was a captain at Middlesbrough or Sheffield Wednesday and in his playing days, you can just tell in his manner and how he speaks and how he holds himself that he is a leader of men.

“From a manager’s point of view, he’s been in the game a long time. He’s seen everything, done everything, had promotions, worked at the highest level, worked at top clubs. There’s nothing that passes him by. He’s an experienced guy.”

Bristol City will be hoping to arrest their poor run of form, having lost three of their last six games, a run of form that has left them 17th in the Championship table and put some scrutiny on Pearson from the club’s fans, although they are 16 points clear of the relegation zone.

Wilder meanwhile, will be keen to increase the gap between them and Nottingham Forest in 7th to five points with victory over the Robins this afternoon..

The Verdict

Chris Wilder is showing how classy he is by praising Nigel Pearson. He’s right in everything he’s said as well.

Pearson has proved in his previous jobs that he’s a straight-talking, tough leader and some clubs need that. When he was at Derby, that was something that was needed for that team at the time.

It’s the same with Bristol City. After years of poor spending on recruitment, they need a leader who can steer them away and make their future sustainable, something he may slowly be doing, with little danger of relegation this season.