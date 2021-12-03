Middlesbrough boost as two key players set to return ahead of Swansea clash

Middlesbrough will be determined to push on towards the play-off spots this weekend by sealing a win over Swansea and they’ll be boosted by the returns of both Dael Fry and Martin Payero, as reported by Teesside Live.

Boro sealed a win in their last Championship clash against Huddersfield but they had to do it without either of the two players, with both of them sidelined through injury.

However, they could both be thrown back into the fold this weekend and it’s a huge boost for Chris Wilder, as he will look to try and take his side higher than the 12th place that they currently sit in.

Fry last played at the beginning of October against Hull and has since had to spend most of his time watching on from the sidelines due to a knock.

With 11 games under his belt so far this year though, the 24-year-old has proven to be an important player and it is positive news to see him back in action for the club.

As for Payero, he too has begun to see more regular action and had managed a good run of games – and a goal – before being ruled out right at the beginning of November.

Both players though could now be back to fitness for this weekend’s clash against Swansea, as boss Chris Wilder told Teesside Live: “Dael [Fry] and Martin Payero, we’ll check on them again today. But they’ve both come through the week unscathed, so to have two technically good players back in the fold is good for us and it really strengthens the group.”

It means that both could be thrown straight back into the mix against the Swans. They may have won their last game but both Fry and Payero are important features in the Boro side and could be given an immediate start upon their return.

The Verdict

Chris Wilder’s side just keep getting stronger with the news that Fry and Payero could be back in action this weekend. They both looked bright under Neil Warnock and the new manager will be eager to give them some action to see how they perform.

They might not be rushed right back into things – they won’t want to do further damage straight away – but it is good to have the option there now. We should definitely expect to see one or both of them feature at some point against Swansea.