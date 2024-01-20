Highlights Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town's young managers Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have attracted interest from various clubs this season.

Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town's boards will share the same concerns about the future of their managers, as Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have reportedly attracted interest from various clubs this season.

Both sides have been impressive already this season, especially Ipswich, who are beating all expectations that fans had before the season. However, these performances have garnered interest in their young managers, and the pair could see themselves leaving their clubs sooner rather than later.

Carrick and McKenna have had very similar careers since leaving Manchester United in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Both have outdone expectations at their clubs, playing an attractive, attacking style of football along the way.

This has naturally earned them reported interest from a number of clubs, who may look to monitor the two coaches this season with a view to hiring them for a bigger job in the coming months and years.

In the Championship, Ipswich are arguably the surprise package of the season. The Tractor Boys shocked the division by rising up to second place in the league, behind Leicester City.

With a front four of Nathan Broadhead, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and George Hirst (although the latter has since been ruled out with injury), they boast one of the most exciting attacking quartets in the league.

Their push towards promotion came just two years after boss McKenna took charge at Ipswich, following his exit from Manchester United in 2021.

In his first full season in charge, he won promotion from League One to the Championship, before impressing again this term.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Carrick is following a similar trajectory to McKenna. Both men left Man United in recent years to embark on a career in management, and have excelled in their roles as managers in the Championship.

Carrick was appointed Boro boss in October 2022, taking the club from 21st in the league to a fourth-place finish in his first season in charge, before losing the play-off semi-final tie to Coventry City.

The former England international has impressed again this season, guiding Boro to their first EFL Cup semi-final since 2004, even beating Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg at the Riverside. He has not just focused on the cup run, however, as Boro remain in the fight for the play-off places this season.

However, their success in the Championship has garnered interest for the two young managers, which could see the Teesside club and Ipswich losing their bosses in the near future.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have drawn interest from a number of clubs already

The Middlesbrough board will have the same worries as Ipswich's bosses, with reports that Carrick and McKenna have received interest from a number of Premier League clubs this season.

Give Me Sport reported last month that Carrick was on West Ham United's radar, following rumours that David Moyes could be sacked by the London side.

While rumours have cooled off in recent weeks, Carrick's EFL Cup heroics with Boro will surely prompt some top-flight clubs to express their interest in the 42-year-old manager.

McKenna has also been linked with a top-tier switch, with Brighton and Crystal Palace both reported admirers.

With Roy Hodgson's second stint as Palace boss potentially coming to an end this season, McKenna could succeed him at Selhurst Park.

News of big clubs being interested in the managers is bad news for fans of Boro and Ipswich - and both fanbases are wondering how long they can retain their respective bosses.