Middlesbrough have received a double transfer boost heading into the closing stages of deadline day.

Michael Carrick has been eager to bolster his squad alongside ensuring asset retention, with a host of Boro players earning interest elsewhere at the back-end of the summer transfer window.

Boro have already sanctioned the loan departure of Josh Coburn to Championship rivals Millwall, although further activity is anticipated on Teesside ahead of this evening's 11pm deadline.

Middlesbrough set to sign Liverpool's Ben Doak amid Hull City interest

After The Northern Echo claimed of "growing confidence" within the club that Middlesbrough can successfully strike a deal for exciting Liverpool winger Ben Doak, it has now emerged that the player is set to undergo a medical.

This is according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who has claimed that the 18-year-old is on his way to Middlesbrough to undertake medical proceedings before completing the neccesary paperwork to sign on a season-long loan from the Premier League giants.

It is believed that Hull had expressed an interest, but Doak is now heading to the Riverside Stadium in what could prove an inspired pickup by Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have made strong use of the Premier League loan market in recent seasons and Doak, who has already racked up 10 senior appearances for the Reds, is set to become Boro's latest arrival after signing the likes of Neto Borges, Micah Hamilton and Tommy Conway this summer.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town transfer admission on Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath

Yet, in what will likely be even more of a boost for Reds supporters, Ipswich Town Head Coach Kieran McKenna has revealed it is "less likely than likely" that the Tractor Boys will be signing a new striker today amid reported interest in Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The forward finished last season as Middlesbrough's top goalscorer with 18 strikes across all competitions and has already hit the ground running this time around, scoring the only goal in their opening day victory over Swansea City.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Championship stats for Middlesbrough in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 30 Starts 23 Goals 16 xG 11.7 Goals per 90 0.69

Boro have been unwilling to let any of their prized assets leave this summer and are now unlikely to lose Latte Lath barring any unprecedented twists, which cannot be completely ruled out.

When quizzed on Ipswich's interest in bringing in a striker on deadline day, McKenna is quoted to have said: "It’s less likely than likely, but it’s not impossible.

"It’s an area we have looked at and the club is continuing to work hard. If it’s not possible then we’ll progress with the squad we have.

“I’m happy with where we’re at. We have tried to strengthen in the striker position but if we don’t manage to, then we have George Hirst coming back from injury and we have three forwards that can all have an impact at this level."