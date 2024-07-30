This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have reportedly tabled a bid for Bristol City's Tommy Conway, and FLW's Boro fan pundit believes that the £5 million figure that the Teessiders are said to have bid is fair.

The 21-year-old has been with the Robins since his youth and has risen to prominence at Ashton Gate over the past two seasons, becoming a key element of the Championship outfit's attack.

He enters the final year of his deal this season and has already turned down the offer of a renewal, seeing his future elsewhere, which is what has prompted Middlesbrough to step in, submitting a bid reportedly worth up to £5million, according to Bristol Live.

Tommy Conway could be a positive signing for Middlesbrough

Bringing in some added firepower could be a key ingredient for Boro's success this season, and FLW's Boro Fan Pundit, Phil Spencer, believes that if the fee quoted for the deal is correct, then it may be shrewd business.

Speaking to Football League World, Phil said: “Tommy Conway could be an absolutely brilliant signing for Middlesbrough if they can pull it off this summer.

“Middlesbrough have been pretty active already in the transfer market, but I think the one key position that fans are still looking out for, for Michael Carrick to strengthen, is in attack.

“Emmanuel Latte Lath is going to be the go-to man this season. We’ve got Josh Coburn who can do a job, but it remains to be seen just how good and just how prolific he can be at Championship level.

“So what Middlesbrough are really looking for is a striker who can come in and someone who’s got a proven track record at this level.

“Now Conway is someone who has exactly that. He’s a perfect fit as far as Middlesbrough are concerned. He’s someone who can come in and provide support and competition for Emmanuel Latte Lath.

"He’s 21 years of age, which fits in with Middlesbrough’s recruitment model of signing players who are going to grow and develop, ultimately increase in value and hopefully grow with the club as they aspire to reach the Premier League.

“He’s also a player who does have a track record in the Championship, having scored 12 goals in each of the last two seasons in all competitions. So there’s clear pedigree there, and he’s clearly someone who, in the right team, could be very, very prolific at this level indeed.

“Obviously Bristol City have been no great shakes in the second tier over the last couple of seasons and so if he was coming into a Middlesbrough team who hopefully will be challenging for promotion, he could be a really key asset.

“Now what’s also really important is the fact that Conway is into the last 12 months of his contract. It seems from reports that he’s quite keen to move on. He doesn’t see his future at Bristol City and I think for Middlesbrough that means that there’s a real opportunity there to get the deal done."

With Conway's contract situation appearing to favour Boro, Phil believes that the sort of sum the club are thought to be considering is about where he'd expect it to be.

"I think with Bristol City’s situation, with Conway in the last 12 months of his contract, quite clearly not wanting to sign a new contract as well, it feels like their hands might be a little bit tied in terms of commanding a top-level fee for the player," Phil added.

“That means that Middlesbrough could be able to get a little bit of a bargain. And so you’d imagine something around that mark, maybe about £4-5 million mark, could be what it would take to sign someone like him (quotes taken before BristolLive reported that a £5 million offer had been tabled).

“As I mentioned, strikers are among the most valuable assets in the game. He does have a track record in the Championship, and as someone who is only going to increase in value if he goes and improves as well.

“So £4-5 million in today’s market wouldn’t be a bad deal. He would be someone who could come in and hit the ground running and for Middlesbrough it would be an excellent signing if they can pull it off and beat Celtic to his signature.”

Related These 4 Middlesbrough FC players will exit the Riverside in 2025 if circumstances don't change Boro could be set to lose some key players including their club captain next summer, if nothing changes between now and then.

Middlesbrough will do well to land add-ons based transfer for Tommy Conway

Carrick's side have landed about where Phil expected them to in terms of an offer, but reports suggest they have been clever in their dealings.

With a year left on his deal, it being public knowledge that he has no intention of agreeing fresh terms and later being exiled from the first team, Boro know the Robins need to sell or risk losing him for free in 12 months.

Conway's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Bristol City 92 25 6 Bath City 11 4 0

It has been reported by Bristol Live that Middlesbrough's £5 million bid is heavily incentivised, with the baseline sum making up a smaller part of the overall figure, the top end will likely only be met if the switch goes well.

That will serve to significantly risk-proof this deal for Boro, as they will pay a cut-price if Conway is unsuccessful and likely won't have too many worries if he hits all the clauses to reach the top-line sum.

As Phil suggests, it looks a smart bit of business on the pitch for Boro, and they seem to be conducting themselves just as smartly off it.