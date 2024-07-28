Highlights Aliadiere's move to Middlesbrough in 2007 was a big letdown for both player and club.

Boro's hope of unleashing Aliadiere as a top striker faded as he struggled to score.

Despite potential, Aliadiere's inability to deliver goals led to Boro's relegation and disappointment.

Much was expected of Jeremie Aliadiere when he made the move to The Riverside in 2007, but the Frenchman failed to succeed during his time on Teesside.

The Arsenal protégé had been earmarked for a bright future in the game after coming up through the ranks with the Gunners, so when he was finally given the chance to shine away from North London, Boro must have relished the opportunity for the striker to be unleashed on the Premier League.

But what followed was three seasons of disappointment for both player and club, as the former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee exemplified Boro’s struggles in the top flight, as they dropped back into the Football League at the end of the 08/09 campaign.

With just eleven league goals to his name from 78 appearances, the £2 million spent on the French flop will go down as one of the biggest wastes of money in the club’s history.

Gareth Southgate’s gamble on Aliadiere backfires dramatically

Long before he was leading England to the European Championship finals, Gareth Southgate [pictured] was cutting his teeth in management at Boro, having ended his playing career by the River Tees just a year before.

Still wet behind the ears in the dugout, the former Three Lions boss was keen to add to his attacking line ahead of the 07/08 campaign, and a move for the misfiring Aliadiere was seen as a good chance to try to help rekindle the forward’s career.

With Arsene Wenger sticking by his compatriot for longer than any manager would in the current day, a return of just one goal in 28 Premier League appearances for the Gunners eventually saw him thrown to the scrap heap in London, with Boro ready to capitalise.

Having started just seven games for the capital side, the common belief was that if Aliadiere was given a run of games in the starting lineup, his quality would come to the fore, but how wrong that assumption proved to be.

After being given the usual bedding period that every new signing gets, alarm bells must have been ringing when the Frenchman had still only notched one goal by the time the new year was kicking in, with that being his side’s solitary strike in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Jeremie Aliadiere Middlesbrough league stats, per Soccerbase Season Appearances Goals 07/08 29 5 08/09 29 2 09/10 20 4

The start of 2008 looked like being the start of a resurgence for the frontman, with winners against Wigan Athletic and Fulham helping him maintain whatever good feeling he still had with his new fanbase, while a goal against his former employers will have gone down a treat in March.

With his numbers being helped by a final day 8-1 thrashing of Manchester City at The Riverside, Aliadiere finished with five goals from his first season away from Arsenal, and while he showed glimpses of quality, he just wasn’t clinical enough in front of goal.

Jeremie Aliadiere’s troubles lead to Middlesbrough relegation

And so it continued throughout the next campaign, as he flattered to deceive in an attacking lineup that possessed the likes of Tuncay Sanli, Alfonso Alves and Mido, such was the cosmopolitan delights on offer in the north east at the time.

But despite the mix of talent at their disposal, Southgate couldn’t get a tune out of his side (sound familiar?), with his French forward epitomising those struggles in the 08/09 season.

With just 14 shots on target over the course of the campaign, Boro’s woes in front of goal continued, with the former Gunner getting his customary goal against his old side - seemingly as a good will gesture from old boss Wenger as much as anything - as well as another strike against Wigan.

Game after game, the striker cut a more forlorn figure in the final third, with the writing on the wall regarding his side’s top flight future, as the mood started to turn sour in the north east.

Having gone from competing in the UEFA Cup final three years before, Boro were now preparing for life in the second tier, largely due to an inability to find the back of the net, and Aliadiere was the chief culprit in that regard.

Nevertheless, dropping down a level would surely bring the best out of the striker, right? Wrong.

After a bright start that included a brace against Ipswich Town and another strike against Sheffield Wednesday, the frontman netted just once more between September and the end of the season, with relationships between player and club at an all-time low.

Speaking ten years after his Boro departure, Aliadiere reflects on his time on Teesside, with hindsight seeing him rue ever leaving Arsenal in the first place.

The forward said, via Gazette Live: “I will never say that I regret moving there because I had three years there and it was the club that gave the chance to play week-in week-out. So I will always be grateful for the opportunity. I met great people and a great manager in Gareth Southgate. Great players too.

“What I regret is leaving Arsenal. It isn’t because I moved to Middlesbrough, I regret leaving because I just wish I had stayed there forever and never moved anywhere else.

“It was a tough time when we got relegated. And was one of the toughest times in my career and we were gutted and disappointed. I wanted to pay back the club for the opportunity and the trust they had in me. I did everything I could but it was not enough.

"It was a great experience in the way of playing but of course, there were some tough times with injury and of course the relegation to the Championship.”

Related Middlesbrough should axe 2023 signing in favour of academy duo: View Tom Glover endured an underwhelming debut season as Boro's backup keeper, and there's two academy graduates waiting in the wings to replace him.

Spells in France and Qatar soon followed for the striker, who continued to misfire everywhere he went, before eventually calling a day on his career in 2017.

Despite his departure being all of 14 years ago, the thought of him on Teesside will still be enough to make Boro fans shudder, with his inabilities contributing to their Premier League demise.