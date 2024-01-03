Highlights Plymouth Argyle set to lose Finn Azaz to Middlesbrough in a blow to their Championship survival hopes.

Azaz's impressive performances for Plymouth have attracted interest from multiple clubs.

Azaz's departure leaves a void in Plymouth's squad and could affect their chances of avoiding relegation.

Plymouth Argyle are set to lose Finn Azaz with the Aston Villa loanee set to complete a permanent move to Middlesbrough, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has spent the past season-and-a-half on loan at Home Park, and his Championship performances for the Pilgrims have seen Boro come calling with a permanent deal of around £2million set to be agreed for the Republic of Ireland U21 international.

Boro are set to beat off competition from fellow Championship clubs Bristol City and Southampton along with French club Toulouse to bring Azaz to the Riverside Stadium.

While it's a great coup for Boro, it comes as a huge blow for Plymouth, who've benefited greatly from Azaz's time at the club over the past 18 months.

Losing Finn Azaz is a huge blow for Plymouth Argyle

Azaz joined Argyle ahead of the 2022/23 season, and played a crucial role in the club winning the League One title.

The attacking midfielder made 34 League One appearances last season, registering eight goals and nine assists as the Devon-based side finished three points ahead of Ipswich Town as they broke the 100-point mark and won the title.

The Ireland age-grade international returned to his parent club, Aston Villa, in the summer, and he penned a new deal with the club before returning to Home Park for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Azaz has continued his impressive form with Plymouth this season, despite the step-up in division. In 26 league games so far, he's scored seven goals and registered five assists. He's started 21 out of the 26 games he's been involved in, showing how important he is to the team.

In Plymouth's most recent league game, Azaz scored a fantastic goal, helping the club get a point at home to Watford. The volley showed his quality and if it was to be his last game for the club, then he bowed out in spectacular fashion.

According to Sofascore, Azaz has outperformed his xG, scoring seven goals from an xG of just 4.69. He's managed five assists from an expected 5.59 assists and has a 78% passing success rate.

Plymouth's survival hopes dented

The club are currently ten points clear of the Championship relegation zone, but as we all know, anything can happen in the Championship.

It's been a tough couple of weeks for the club with manager Steven Schumacher leaving and now Azaz is poised to depart, too. They have performed admirably under caretaker boss Neil Dewsnip, but supporters will be hoping a new manager is appointed in the near future.

Despite the relatively big gap from the relegation zone, Argyle supporters will know all it takes is a poor run of form coupled with the teams around them having a good run to get dragged into a relegation battle.

Losing Azaz is a definite blow and won't do their survival hopes any favours.