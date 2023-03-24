Don Goodman has heaped praise on Chuba Akpom for his fine Middlesbrough form that has seen the striker hit 24 goals in the Championship this season.

The Teesside outfit are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion this season, with Michael Carrick’s arrival having transformed Boro, who trail second-placed Sheffield United by three points, although the Blades do have a game in hand.

Therefore, it promises to be an exciting end to the campaign, and if Boro are successful in their promotion pursuit, you would expect Akpom to be key. He has established himself as the main man at the Riverside Stadium, and he has been at his brilliant best in recent weeks, having scored in four consecutive games.

That has naturally brought speculation about Akpom’s future, with a host of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs linked with a move for the attacker, who has just over a year left on his deal.

And, speaking to Sky Sports News, as quoted by HITC, Goodman explained how Carrick’s influence has been massive on the former Arsenal man, who is thriving.

“He has finally found a home and a manager in Michael Carrick, who absolutely believes in him. Michael has given him a slightly more withdrawn role than he has had previously. It has allowed him to find spaces and help link-up play.

“But it’s mostly to do with confidence. I don’t think he has ever had a season where he has scored double figures, let alone the 24 goals he has got so far. It’s a remarkable turnaround. We saw something similar at Blackburn with Ben Brereton Diaz, where out of nowhere, he became a goalscorer. Middlesbrough are lucky to have him. They have unearthed this raw potential because he always had the ability.”

Boro, who are back in action at Huddersfield after the international break, are in contract talks with Akpom as they look to secure him on a longer deal.

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Goodman, and Carrick does deserve so much credit for his decision to drop Akpom in a deeper role, and he is truly flourishing at the moment.

There’s no doubt he’s Boro’s main man in the promotion push, and whilst they’re by no means a one-man team, they will need Akpom at his ruthless best if they are to overtake the Blades, in what promises to be a very exciting battle for second.

With regards the contract, that will be addressed in the summer, but for now Akpom’s only focus is going to be on finishing the job with Middlesbrough as they seek a Premier League return.

