Middlesbrough completed the signing of Luke Ayling on a six-month loan from Leeds United this week, in a deal that looks like a real coup for Michael Carrick’s side.

The injury situation at the Riverside Stadium is well-known, so strengthening the squad was always on the cards for Boro in January, and right-back was a priority.

So, Ayling seems like a smart capture for the Teesside outfit, as they are getting an experienced player who is capable of making an instant impact - and he did just that by starring in the win at Millwall on Saturday.

Luke Ayling is playing for his long-term future

Crucially though, it’s also a sensible move from a financial perspective for Boro, as it’s very low risk.

Ayling has joined on a straight loan, and whilst Boro are paying his wages, the outlay is minimal considering how the 32-year-old will improve the team.

Another reason Boro will benefit is because this is a very important spell for Ayling.

His deal at Elland Road expires in the summer, and he won’t be offered fresh terms, so he is effectively playing for his future.

Therefore, Boro will be getting a highly-motivated player who is looking to secure a long-term deal at Middlesbrough.

As mentioned, at his best, Ayling is a great asset at this level. He is a reliable defender, he brings energy to the team down the right flank, and he will contribute in the final third, something Carrick demands from his full-back.

So, everything is in place for him to be a success for Boro, and, if all goes to plan, it really wouldn’t be a surprise if his time on Teesside extended to a few years.

Yet, if, for whatever reason, Ayling struggles, Middlesbrough aren’t committed to a lengthy contract for a player who they may then struggle to shift. Instead, he will simply be at the end of his loan, and be on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

Middlesbrough need further additions to help promotion push

The January window is notoriously difficult to do business, as clubs are reluctant to lose players mid-season, and they can raise the price for individuals knowing others are in a desperate position.

With that in mind, the Boro hierarchy deserve plenty of credit for making this deal for Ayling, as it’s one that looks smart and could have a big impact on their season.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39 9 Hull 27 3 39 10 Middlesbrough 27 1 39

Nevertheless, it’s clear that more work is needed if they are to secure a top six place, which has to be the aim for Carrick and his team, who proved with the win against Chelsea on Tuesday that they have a group that is capable of producing real quality already.

So, all eyes are on the recruitment team, and it will be interesting to see what else they can get done over the next few weeks.

If they can get a few more transfers like Ayling through the door, then it could turn out to be a memorable window for Boro, as they battle to reach the League Cup final and the play-offs.