Highlights Middlesbrough are interested in signing Charlie Cresswell and Luke Ayling from Leeds United to strengthen their defense in the January transfer window.

Leeds may prioritise keeping their squad together for promotion rather than cashing in on players, but a decent offer could tempt them to sell Ayling.

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table and in need of defensive reinforcement, but if Leeds refuses to sell, Boro should look elsewhere for targets.

EFL Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on Middlesbrough’s potential pursuit of Leeds United duo Charlie Cresswell and Luke Ayling.

Boro have been linked with a potential move for both players this January as they look to strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the campaign.

Michael Carrick’s squad is struggling with injury issues at the moment, with Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith both set to be absent for the remainder of the season.

This has led to speculation that the Teesside outfit will dip into the January market in order to find short-term solutions to their absences.

The Leeds pair have both been identified as potential targets, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached with the Whites this month.

Palmer: “A decent offer could see Leeds sell”

Palmer believes that Leeds’ promotion hunt may see them prioritise keeping their squad together instead of looking to cash in on any players.

However, he has claimed that the Yorkshire outfit shouldn’t see Boro as a promotion threat given the big gap between the two sides in the table.

“Middlesbrough are keen to sign both Luke Ayling and Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Middlesbrough are desperate to sign defensive cover in the January transfer window.

“Daniel Farke has repeatedly said he won’t sell or let any of their bench players go out on loan, but in Ayling’s case the defender is out of contract in the summer so a decent offer could see Leeds sell.

“On the other hand, they might decide to keep him in the building as their priority is to get promoted.

“Leeds sit fourth in the Championship, some 12 points ahead of Middlesbrough in the Championship table, so I don’t think Leeds would worry too much about selling players to Middlesbrough.

“The most important thing for Leeds United is to have a strong squad that can cope with injuries and suspensions over the second half of the season.”

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Farke’s side are seven behind the automatic promotion places as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Both sides are in FA Cup action this weekend, but return to the league next weekend.

Boro travel to Millwall on 13 January, while Leeds will be away to Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough need defensive reinforcement

If Leeds are going to put their foot down and refuse to sell either of these players then Middlesbrough should move on to other targets quickly.

Ayling and Cresswell would both be smart short-term solutions that would add bodies to the squad and help improve Carrick’s options.

But Leeds have been firm in their stance so far, so Boro should accept this and look elsewhere as it is only wasting their time at the end of the day.

It is still early in the window and there shouldn’t be any panic yet at the Riverside, but this team is in real need of defensive reinforcement.