Middlesbrough announce pro deal agreement with player

Young goalkeeper Oliver Swan has penned a new contract with Middlesbrough, with it being his first-ever pro deal with the club.

Boro are looking ahead to the future this summer with them sorting out a number of deals for their young players, whilst also obviously looking to add in the market and ensure that they build on this season in the Championship.

Swan is the latest youngster to pen a deal, then, with him following Frankie Whelan, Afonso Lindo, Sam Collins, and Ben Beals as young players who have all recently penned agreements with the club.

A local lad, Swan has been at Boro since the age of 8-years-old and this pro deal agreement is the latest milestone in his time at the club, with him obviously looking to try and get towards the first-team if he can in the future.

The work continues, then, and Boro announced the deal on Twitter:

The Verdict

Swan is a talented young goalkeeper and now the hard work is going to only increase.

He’s done better than most to earn a pro deal with a club but now the target has to be to keep working to perhaps one day feature for the first team.

We’ll see what happens, then, but at least he has some security over the immediate future and that should give him a platform to keep progressing.

Quiz: 24 facts every Middlesbrough supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 WHAT DECADE WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1870'S 1880'S 1890'S 1900'S