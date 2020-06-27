Middlesbrough announce player departure an hour before Stoke game

Rudy Gestede has today left Middlesbrough after failing to extend his contract until the end of the season.

The striker has endured a torrid spell at Boro. After signing from then Premier League rivals Aston Villa in January 2017, many were excited by the initial signing – which was rumoured to have cost the club in excess of £6 million.

But in three-and-a-half seasons at the club, Gestede has barely made an impact on the side having played 71 times throughout, scoring just eight goals.

The news comes after Daniel Ayala also chose to leave the club before the season was out, and less than an hour before Neil Warnock’s first game in charge of Boro against Stoke.

Warnock’s appointment has instilled some much needed confidence amongst fans. They went into this afternoon level on points with 22nd-place Hull City, and with eight games remaining to ensure their Championship status into next season.

Goals have been an issue for Boro throughout the season under Jonathan Woodgate. Gestede managed just two in 19 Championship appearances, and was even involved with the development team at one point.

The verdict

This is a departure that won’t disappoint Boro fans. They’ve seen very little from the 31-year-old in his time at the club, and it’ll open the door for someone new, potentially a young player to come through.

The extra numbers would obviously have been welcomed during the season finale, but Boro will have plenty of faith in their new manager, and will be gunning for a win against Stoke City today.