Middlesbrough announce £19.4 million loss as club accounts revealed

Middlesbrough have announced a drop in annual losses for the most recent financial year, according to Teesside Live.

The return of fans to stadiums has seen a rise in gate revenue, which has helped the club’s financial situation.

Boro have confirmed a loss of £19.4 million, which has fallen compared to the previous year, which saw the Championship club record a loss of £30.8 million.

Gate receipts have risen from £36,000 to £6.4 million during the last 12 months, highlighting the impact the pandemic had at the Riverside.

Improved performances in domestic cup competitions also saw Middlesbrough earn an increase of £3 million from the likes of the FA Cup, with Chris Wilder having led the side to a quarter-final clash against Chelsea.

A total of £6.5 million was also earned from commercial and sponsorship deals, which is an increase compared to the £4 million earned over the previous year.

An increase in both playing and non-playing staff did see the club’s wage bill also increase.

The club announced a spend of £28.4 million on wages, which is higher than their reported turnover, which equated to £26.9 million.

Think you know everything about Middlesbrough FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

However, a £1.4 million profit was announced from transfer deals over this year.

A receipt for £2.7 million relating to “ongoing disputes” was also revealed, with no further details given.

The Verdict

That the club is still spending more on wages than it earns in income is not a great sign for the health of their finances.

The importance of gate receipts is immediately obvious when comparing the two figures for the previous two financial years.

A drop in losses is a positive sign, but there are definitely steps the club will need to take long-term to improve the financial situation at the Riverside.

Chairman Steve Gibson has not sounded any alarms, but he has also admitted as much as part of this process, so the club is aware of what steps need to be taken to improve the financial health of Middlesbrough.