Karlan Grant and Regan Charles-Cook were among the players to praise Middlesbrough’s Anfernee Dijksteel after his goal in the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Friday night.

The 28-year-old hasn’t always been the first-choice right-back for Boro this season with Luke Ayling at the club, but he has started the last two games under Michael Carrick, and he put in a very good display at Turf Moor.

As well as coping well defensively against a tricky Clarets attack, Dijksteel gave Boro the lead, with an excellent goal.

The defender found himself in the attacking third, and, despite losing his balance when played through, he managed to chip the ball over James Trafford.

Anfernee Dijksteel praised for Middlesbrough goal

As mentioned, it was an outstanding bit of play from Dijksteel, who, it’s fair to say, isn’t known for popping up and scoring goals.

So, it’s no surprise that the player received plenty of praise for the finish, with West Brom forward Grant sending a message in response to Dijksteel's goal, with the pair friends from their days at Charlton earlier in their careers.

Another former Addicks teammate, Charles-Cook, who now plays in Belgium with Eupen, also reacted, as he referenced the finish by sharing a chips emoji.

Middlesbrough hoping to push for promotion this season

It was a good game between two sides who are among the best in the Championship at Turf Moor, and Carrick will be pleased with how his side played.

The back four were relatively solid against a talented Burnley attack, with Dijksteel helping on that front as well, and Boro were ultimately undone by a long-range effort from Connor Roberts.

So, that game will have given the side more belief, and it should convince Boro that they are capable of going toe-to-toe with any side in the league.

We know how important the festive period is, as the games come thick and fast, and Middlesbrough face arguably the toughest fixture in the league when they make the trip to Leeds United in the week.

Championship Table (prior to Saturday fixtures) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 19 17 37 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 19 11 31 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28

Carrick’s men did win at Elland Road in the League Cup earlier this season, so it won’t hold any fear, but it will be a stern test of their promotion credentials.

It will be interesting to see whether the boss decides to freshen up the XI for the game, with Ayling, Riley McGree and Emmanuel Latte Lath just some of the players who started on the bench last night.