Anderlecht are no longer considering a move for Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg, with the Teesside clubs said to have price the Belgian giants out of a move for the defender this summer.

That is according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who has claimed that the Jupiler Pro League runners-up ‘took information’ on the defender earlier in the summer, but have now called a move for the 20-year-old off.

Having made the move from PEC Zwolle in his homeland to the Riverside Stadium last summer, Van den Berg immediately looked right at home in the Boro backline, and has won plenty of admirers along the way.

As well as the Belgian side, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the young star in the past few weeks, while Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have all also been credited with interest in the past.

Rav van den Berg priced out of Anderlecht move after impressive Middlesbrough campaign

The Dutch defender - brother of Liverpool’s Sepp - belied his years with an impressive first season in English football, with a host of standout performances for Michael Carrick’s side during the 2023/24 campaign.

Not only was the then-teenager a domineering presence when out of possession, but with the ball at his feet he also kept the Teesside side ticking over, with only Dan Barlaser and Jonny Howson completing more passes than his 1,761 during the campaign.

Having featured in 34 games across the league campaign, his only goal came in a 4-0 mauling of Preston North End in November, as he got the second for his side that day to contribute to a resounding victory over the Lilywhites.

With 41 interceptions and 28 blocks, Van den Berg often proved an impenetrable force to come up against for his side, as they narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs after another strong season under the management of the former Manchester United man.

Rav van den Berg's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 34 Average Minutes Per Game 85 Goals 1 Tackles Made Per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.9 Touches Per Game 67.8 Clean Sheets 5 Key Passes Per Game 0.2 Accurate Passes Per Game 48.9 Total Duels Won Per Game 3.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Those sort of performances make it no surprise that the Dutchman has been subject to plenty of interest this summer, although it looks as if Boro are playing hardball with the latest update from Belgium.

Rav van den Berg, Middlesbrough contract information amid Anderlecht interest

Upon signing for Boro last summer, Van den Berg signed a four-year deal at The Riverside, meaning he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

That gives Carrick and his fellow chiefs plenty of power in any negotiations that may be happening this summer, with the talented Dutchman scheduled to be theirs for the long-haul if they can keep hold of him.

And if they are tempted to listen to offers for the defender, they can effectively name their price, with a quality talent at van den Berg’s age worth a pretty penny in the current market, with his potential knowing no bounds as it stands.

It seems as though the Teessiders know their worth in the transfer market already, with Anderlecht effectively priced out of any deal and having to look elsewhere for defensive cover, and they will be hoping their hardball stance will usher away any advances from the likes of Spurs in the coming weeks.