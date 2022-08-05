Middlesbrough and West Brom need to be among sides chasing Aston Villa deal after Gerrard comments: Opinion

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion will both hope to challenge for automatic promotion this season, and the moves they make in the last weeks of the window could be vital to their hopes.

The Championship pair should both be in the market for a new forward as they look to add the final pieces to their squad before the 1st September.

Chris Wilder is understood to want two more strikers following the arrival of Marcus Forss from Brentford in an attempt to revamp a forward line that held them back last season.

At The Hawthorns, Steve Bruce has confirmed that Kenneth Zohore needs to find a new club, which means that Daryl Dike is his only out-and-out number nine beyond 18-year-old Reyes Cleary.

Much of Dike’s Baggies career to date has been spent out injured so they should not be heading into the new season without adding cover – even though Karlan Grant is capable of filling in centrally.

The loan market will be a useful resource for both clubs and Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis should be someone they’re targetting.

Davis was instrumental in Nottingham Forest’s promotion push last term and has been linked with another Championship loan this term – with a host of clubs said to be interested.

The 24-year-old will continue his return to fitness by featuring for the Villa U21s this evening but his path to Steven Gerrard’s senior squad appears blocked.

Gerrard already has Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins while he has recently confirmed that Cameron Archer will be part of the first team setup this term.

He told Premier League reporter Rob Scanlon: “We’ve made a decision with Cameron Archer that he’ll be staying in the door. He will be part of the first team group and he needs to be ready when called upon to contribute to the team.”

That would seem to make opportunities hard to come by at Villa for Davis meaning the club may look to offload him again soon.

The forward would make fantastic cover and competition for Dike at West Brom and could line up alongside Forss for a scary looking front two at Boro.

If the pair are not already part of the Championship clubs in pursuit, they should be.