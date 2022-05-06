Middlesbrough and West Brom linked with transfer for 20-goal star

Middlesbrough and West Brom are both interested in signing Scott Twine this summer.

The MK Dons playmaker has attracted interest from five clubs who are all seeking a permanent switch in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, MK Dons could be looking for as much as £3 million to entertain any offers for the former Swindon Town player.

Twine has bagged 20 league goals for the League One club in his first season with the team.

This has caught the attention of the likes of Boro and the Baggies, with Norwich City, Stoke City and Burnley also understood to be monitoring his situation.

The 22-year old arrived at MK Dons for a settlement fee of £300K, with his contract with Swindon having expired last year.

Liam Manning’s side will be hoping to earn 10 times that amount should he be sold this summer.

Twine has excelled as a number 10 this campaign, but can play any position along the attacking line.

His goals played a major role in helping MK Dons reach 3rd place in the table, earning a play-off place for the season.

Manning’s men lost their first leg game with Wycombe Wanderers on Thursday evening, but have a home tie still to play where they will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

The return leg will take place on May 8.

The Verdict

Failure to secure promotion to the second division in the next few weeks could seal his MK Dons fate.

After only one season with the club, it has become apparent that he is now ready for the step up to the Championship.

Even if the club does earn promotion, a move to West Brom or Middlesbrough would still be a step up given both clubs’ ambitions to earn Premier League football.

That means it will be difficult for MK Dons to keep a hold of one of their most prized assets this summer.