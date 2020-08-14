Middlesbrough and Swansea weighing up moves for free-agent

Middlesbrough and Swansea City are interested in signing midfielder Kevin Stewart on a free transfer this summer, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (13/08, 17:46).

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Hull City at the end of the season, following the expiry of his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

The 26-year-old joined Hull for £8m in 2017, making 78 appearances for the Tigers during a three-year stay at the KCOM, and he is now said to be attracting interest from two Championship sides.

Sky Sports claim that Middlesbrough and Swansea are weighing up moves for Stewart, who would be available to sign on a free transfer.

Neil Warnock has already began to strengthen his Boro squad with the free transfer signing of Grant Hall from QPR, and the club could look to pick up another bargain of a signing in Stewart.

Swansea will be keen to strengthen ahead of next season, too, after falling short in the play-off semi-finals this term.

The Verdict

Stewart is a solid player at Championship level and he’d be a shrewd pick-up for either of these sides.

I think Middlesbrough could definitely do with a new central midfielder as Paddy McNair is likely to attract interest and Adam Clayton’s future remains uncertain.

Clubs aren’t going to spending huge amounts of money this summer, so the addition of a solid player like Stewart on a free transfer would be a smart one.