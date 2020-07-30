Middlesbrough and Swansea City in transfer tussle for 28-year-old

Middlesbrough and Swansea City are said to have both entered talks to sign centre back Grant Hall following the 28-year-old’s decision to turn down a new deal at his former club Queens Park Rangers.

As per Football Insider, the centre back is said to be a man in demand, with the aforementioned Championship duo both said to have put forward lucrative offers to keep the experienced defender in the second division next term.

Hall of course has past experience of playing under Neil Warnock during the latter’s brief caretaker stint in charge of QPR back in 2015, perhaps giving Boro the edge in the race to secure the services of Hall.

Whilst on the other hand, the player’s ball-playing style is suited brilliantly to the type of football which Steve Cooper likes his side to play thus making him a viable option for the Swans this summer.

A former Tottenham Hotspur defender, Hall racked up an impressive 130 appearances during his time in West London, whilst the 28-year-old also went on to captain the side for several seasons.

The Verdict

Hall is sure to have a great range of options to choose from this summer as he plots his next move following his QPR departure, with the centre back offering a solid option for many clubs at Championship level.

It will certainly be a tough choice for the 28-year-old with both Swansea and Middlesbrough offering great platforms for potential success next term as they both seek to aim for the play-offs at the very least.

It remains to be seen which option is more appealing to Hall, with the pull of a big name like Warnock and the refreshing ideas of an up and coming coach in the shape of Cooper making for an intriguing transfer battle this summer.