Middlesbrough and Sunderland could find themselves in transfer race this summer: Opinion

Assuming neither side goes up this season, Middlesbrough and Sunderland will both have Premier League promotion aspirations next term.

The North East clubs are likely to be busy in the summer transfer window as they look to give Michael Carrick and Tony Mowbray the tools to compete near the top of the Championship in 2022/23 but the local rivals could end up in a race for the same targets.

Indeed, signing a new goalkeeper might end up as a top priority for both the Black Cats and the Teessiders.

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen has impressed at the Riverside, starting every game when he has been fit, and Boro would surely love to add him to their squad permanently but there are a number of obstacles to a potential deal.

The Northern Echo has indicated that the Premier League club are unlikely to want to let the American leave permanently while with a contract that runs until 2025, you wonder what sort of fee it may take to prize the US international away from the Etihad.

On top of that, it is thought that even if he was available, the Championship would not be able to offer anywhere near Steffen’s current wages (north of £45,000 per week as per Capology).

With Luke Daniels’ contract set to expire and the jury out on Liam Roberts, it seems a fair prediction to make that Boro will be on the lookout for a new keeper when the transfer window opens.

They might face competition from their North East rivals – depending on how things pan out concerning Anthony Patterson.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an eye-catching year or so at the Stadium of Light and is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Patterson beat out Lee Burge and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann to the number one jersey last season before helping the Black Cats win promotion back to the Championships.

His performances since the club returned to the second tier have been even more impressive – catching the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate and a host of top flight teams.

Football League World understands that Everton and Leicester City are among the sides keen on the academy product and that Sunderland are open to cashing in on him for the right price.

It would likely take a significant fee given Patterson’s stock is high and his contract at the Stadium of Light runs until 2026 but were a Premier League team to stump up the cash, Mowbray and co. would find themselves searching for a replacement.

That could leave Boro and Sunderland in a race for the same targets.