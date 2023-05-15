Middlesbrough and Southampton are keeping tabs on Zulte Waregem defender Novatus Miroshi, as per a report from the Mail Online.

The 20-year-old full-back has emerged as a target for Boro, who could be playing their football in the Premier League next season, whilst the Saints' relegation to the Championship has already been confirmed.

Miroshi featured 34 times in the Belgian first division during the 2022/23 campaign, with his Zulte Waregem being relegated out of the top-flight for the first time in 18 years.

The young defender spent much of the campaign at left-back but was also required to fill in as a holding midfielder and as a centre-back.

Who is Middlesbrough and Southampton target Novatus Miroshi?

Miroshi started his career in his homeland of Tanzania, representing clubs Azam FC and Biashara United in the ifnacy of his career.

Progressing through the ranks at Maccabi Tel Aviv, a move to Maccabi Tel Aviv came about in 2020, however, he was unable to pave his towards regular football in Israel.

Subsequently, Miroshi transfer to the Belgian outfit came about last summer, with the defender penning down a three-year deal upon arrival.

A Tanzanian international too, the defender has represented his nation eight times, managing two goals since his debut back in 2021.

Miroshi's first goal on the international stage came just five days after his senior debut, in what proved to be a fantastic few days for the progressing young defender.

Will Middlesbrough beat Southampton to Novatus Miroshi?

It is a difficult question to answer at this stage but it is certainly an interesting one as Middlesbrough continue to battle in the Championship play-offs, with a spot in the Premier League being the reward.

Should Boro secure promotion to the top-flight, it will be interesting to see if they remain interested in the young defender, and you would certainly feel like they would have an advantage if they are a Premier League club by the end of this month.

If they remain in the Championship, you would still class Middlesbrough as an excellent destination when considering what Michael Carrick has done thus far and the upward trajectory the club is quite clearly on.

However, with parachute payments to be attached to their relegation, Southampton may be able to be in a position of power when it comes to trying to lure Miroshi to St Marys when the summer transfer window gets underway.