‘Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday could do far worse’ – Where next for departing Bristol City man? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City stalwart Korey Smith announced yesterday that he had left the club following the expiration of his contract.

The midfielder has been one of the most important City players of the last decade – making nearly 200 appearances since his arrival in 2014 – but he revealed on Instagram yesterday that the South West club had not offered him a new deal.

That means the 29-year-old has become a free agent and given his experience and qualities, both on and off the field, you’d imagine they’ll be a number of interested parties.

But should any Championship clubs be looking at him? And if so, who?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think a fair few clubs will.

He’s got energy and providing he can prove he can keep fit and healthy I expect a lot of clubs to be looking at him.

To be honest, we could be here a while listing those that should be looking at him because I do think any Championship side aiming for the play-offs should be considering a look.

So, in terms of teams that perhaps might not worry too much, I think the three that have come down probably won’t be overly interested in doing a deal, whilst Rotherham and Wycombe from the three coming up probably won’t be able to get him.

Other than that, though, it’s take your pick time.

Jacob Potter

He’ll be attracting significant interest in the summer.

I was surprised to hear that Smith was leaving Bristol City ahead of the new season, and I think he’ll have a number of Championship clubs looking at him.

The likes of Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday could do far worse than looking at a deal to sign Smith this summer, especially when he’s on a free transfer.

Then clubs like Blackburn or Cardiff could also look into a deal to sign him, as he could be a useful option to call upon on a rotational basis.

He’ll be weighing up his next move carefully though,

Sam Rourke

Smith has been an excellent servant for Bristol City over the last six years, and I’m confident there will be several EFL clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

The 29-year-old made 196 appearances for the Robins, and you’ll struggle to find many more players available on a free transfer who possess that much experience in the second tier.

Smith offers energy and is not afraid to support attacks whilst doing the dirty work in midfield.

Coventry City should take a look here in my eyes. Mark Robins’ side could do with some more players who have considerable Championship experience and Smith would be a perfect fit.

The Sky Blues are going to miss the dynamism, and box-to-box ability of Liam Walsh from central midfield next season, and Smith could offer that for them in some capacity.

Perhaps not as mobile as Walsh, he’d offer an element of grit in midfield for Coventry.