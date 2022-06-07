Middlesbrough and Reading make transfer approaches for 44-cap international

Middlesbrough have made an approach to Chelsea to sign left-back Baba Rahman ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season, according to Ghana Soccer Net.

Boro are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential promotion push next season, having missed out on the play-off spots in the second tier by one position.

With Neil Taylor released at the end of his contract, Chris Wilder needs more options to challenge Marc Bola at the left wing-back position, and he’s reportedly honed in on Rahman, who has been at Chelsea since 2015 but only featured 15 times in the Premier League for them.

The 27-year-old Ghana international, who has played 44 times for his country, spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Boro’s divisional rivals Reading, where he played 29 times in the Championship.

And the Royals are said to have also put their bid in for Rahman, as well as German Bundesliga side Augsburg and Greek outfit PAOK Salonika – both former clubs of the defender’s – in an effort to bring him back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on another temporary deal.

The Verdict

Despite featuring for a struggling team in Reading last season, Rahman was a fan favourite at the Royals and they’d happily have him back for the 2022-23 campaign.

But you get the feeling that Boro may be able to offer Chelsea a bit more in terms of a wage contribution for his services, and because of that he may end up on Teesside.

Rahman’s Chelsea career never got going after his arrival at Stamford Bridge seven years ago, and he’s been on multiple loan deals away from the club in a bid to get it going.

With two years left on his contract at Chelsea, Rahman will probably not get a permanent move away from the club as it’s doubtful that many of the suitors could pay his wages, but another loan deal to the Championship could be on the cards.