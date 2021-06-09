Middlesbrough and Preston enter race for 26-year-old

Championship duo Middlesbrough and Preston North End have joined the race to sign Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mullin enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, scoring 32 goals in 46 league games to finish as League Two’s top scorer, and help Cambridge win promotion to League One.

With his contract at Cambridge expiring this summer, Mullin has been offered a new deal by the U’s, but it seems as though he is attracting growing attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, ‘Boro and Preston are now leading the race to sign the 26-year-old, as both clubs look to boost their attacking firepower for next season.

The report also suggests that other Championship clubs may be taking an interest in Mullin, despite the fact that those aforementioned sides are leading the race for his services.

Which club do these 21 former Middlesbrough players now play for?

1 of 21 Grant Leadbitter Sunderland Newcastle Hartlepool Darlington

League One duo Rotherham and Plymouth, as well League Two Bristol Rovers, have all also been identified as potential suitors for Mullin in recent weeks.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one for both Middlesbrough and Preston to consider, and it could be a bit of a risk.

Given both Championship sides lacked a prolific goalscorer last season, it does seem to make sense that they would want to strengthen their attacks this summer.

Mullin’s record last season suggests he could do that, but it is worth remembering that he would be making a big step up from League Two to the Championship, which would put a lot of pressure on the striker to perform at that higher level.

Indeed, last season was the first time that Mullin passed double figures in terms of goals, meaning there may be some questions as to whether he can maintain that form into the next campaign, especially when the quality of opposition would likely be significantly increased with a move such as this.