Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest handed potential transfer boost as update on Championship winger emerges

Millwall winger Jed Wallace is pushing to leave the club during the January transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Wallace is out of contract at Millwall at the end of this season, meaning he could leave the club for free in the summer.

However, it now seems that the 27-year-old is keen to leave The Den before that point, with just over two weeks remaining in the current window.

According to this latest update, Wallace is pushing to leave the club now, and is frustrated that he has so far not been allowed to do so.

That is something that is attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere, with Millwall’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest both seemingly keen.

The second-tier duo, along with Turkish giants Besiktas, are all said to have had bids rejected for the winger this month.

Premier League duo Watford and Leeds United are apparently also monitoring the situation around Wallace’s future at The Den.

Although Millwall are thought to still be hopeful of securing a new contract for Wallace, those close to the player are reportedly optimistic that he will leave the club before the window.

The Verdict

This looks like it should be a big boost for one of Forest or Middlesbrough.

With Wallace seemingly keen to leave Millwall this month, it may not make sense for the club to keep him, when this is their last chance to receive a fee for a quality player, and the fact they may not want this as a distraction behind the scenes.

That could open the door for the likes of ‘Boro and Forest to swoop in the next couple of weeks, when Wallace could potentially become available for a cheaper price, given his contract situation.

This therefore, looks to be one well worth keeping an eye on between now and the end of the window, given Wallace would be a quality addition for a club at this level.