Middlesbrough and Norwich City interested in loan move for Burnley outcast

Middlesbrough are interested in offering Burnley defender Ben Gibson a route out of Turf Moor this summer, but they will only consider a loan move with Norwich City also interested, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Gibson has endured a torrid spell at Turf Moor since making a £15 million move to Burnley from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, but the one time England international has made just one league start in two seasons and spent most of the second half of the campaign training with Boro.

Middlesbrough will be in need of adding to their defensive options this summer, with Daniel Ayala having left the club following the end of his deal, and while they have already brought in Grant Hall on a free Neil Warnock could look to further enhance his options with a temporary move for Gibson.

Norwich, meanwhile, will also be looking to add to their options after struggling defensively in the Premier League last term, and the Canaries could do with adding experience to their back line to help the likes of Ben Godfrey continue his development.

Middlesbrough. Want Ben Gibson back from Burnley but only on loan. Norwich also interested. Burnley would go for Worrall at Forest if raise funds. Sheff U also keen on Worrall. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

The verdict

It does seem that Gibson will need to secure a move away from Burnley this summer whether that be a permanent one or a loan move, with the defender having fallen well out of favour with the Clarets, although given the sort of fee his parent club are likely to be wanting for him a loan move might be the best option.

Middlesbrough is the natural club for him to return to with Gibson having a real affinity with the supporters and having trained with Boro last season he will be aware of the squad dynamics – and you could certainly see Warnock getting the defender back to his very best.

However, given Norwich are probably in a stronger position both financially and in terms of the prospects of challenging for promotion next term, Gibson could be tempted to make the move to the Canaries. However, it remains to be seen whether Burnley are willing to allow him to leave on loan.