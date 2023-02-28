Middlesbrough and Millwall should place Stoke City man on transfer radar if promotion to the Premier League is secured: Opinion

Sitting third and fifth in the Championship standings at present, both Middlesbrough and Millwall will be striving to secure promotion during what remains of this campaign.

Middlesbrough currently sit seven points behind Sheffield United and have also played a game more than the club who occupy the second automatic promotion spot, whilst Millwall are 11 points shy of the Blades, suggesting claiming a play-off spot is the priority.

With both clubs proving to be proactive recruiters who are probably already assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window, they will be seeking individuals who could step up to the Premier League.

One player who could appear on the radars of both clubs if promotion to England’s top flight is achieved is Stoke City centre-back Ben Wilmot.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at the Bet 365 Stadium on a four-year deal in the summer 0f 2021, has emerged as a regular starter for the Potters since he arrived 18 months ago.

A source of consistency for the Potters and a mature figure at just 23 years of age, he has accumulated good experience in the Championship, Serie A and within the England youth set up.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Looking at Millwall when the summer comes about, the Lions will see Charlie Cresswell head back to Leeds United and Wilmot is someone who would be able to make an immediate impact, whilst he represents a longer-term option for a position filled with experienced heads.

Not only has the centre-back proven to be an intelligent reader of the game and a real physical presence, but he is also brave and composed in possession and would fit in perfectly at The Den, with Gary Rowett’s side playing through the thirds a lot more now.

A player full of desire, determination and evident ability, he is someone that the Millwall faithful would fully get behind and he certainly has Premier League potential.

As for Boro, they are another side who will probably look to bolster their defensive options when summer comes around.

Michael Carrick has proven to get a lot out of young players like Riley McGree, Ryan Giles and Hayden Hackney thus far, and Wilmot is the kind of player who could thrive under a leader like the former Manchester United midfielder.

Under Carrick, Middlesbrough play exciting football and he requires central defenders to remain calm and intelligent when moving the ball forward, something that Wilmot would certainly bring.

It would be no surprise if Middlesbrough opted for a central defender with more Premier League experience if promotion was secured but there would also be scope to add a centre-back with the potential to thrive in the top flight when looking slightly longer-term.