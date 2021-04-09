Middlesbrough and Millwall facing transfer setback as Key Oxford United figure speaks out on in-demand stars

Karl Robinson has insisted that Oxford United are looking to keep their best players this summer, as reported by the Oxford Mail.

The U’s have endured a disappointing campaign by their own standards with the club sitting in a mid-table position with just seven fixtures of the regular League One season remaining.

While the team has struggled to challenge for the play-offs, certain individuals have impressed with several being linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens was linked with a move to Middlesbrough last weekend (via The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61)) while Cameron Brannagan was reportedly a target for Gary Rowett’s Millwall back in January, as per reports from Football Insider.

Both players have been shining lights for Oxford this term, but according to Robinson, his focus is on keeping his players in order to build for long-term success.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson said: “We’re getting a lot of work done on and off the pitch at the moment, but people only ever see the results that are good, bad or indifferent.

“Work’s going on behind the scenes for next season, but the likes of Jack (Stevens), Cameron (Brannagan) and Rob Atkinson have to stay here next year.

“If you look at the top teams, there’s no turnover of players, they’ve only got better.

“That’s a big learning curve for us for next season.

“Unless the transfer fee becomes something that we have no control over, we’ve got to be really brave in keeping all of these players moving forward.”

The verdict

Only time will tell if Oxford United are able to keep hold of their best players.

The U’s look set to miss out on the play-offs and that means that their hopes of playing in the Championship won’t come to fruition for at least another 12 months.

That could be too long to wait for some players, and so it’ll be interesting to see if any bigger clubs come knocking.