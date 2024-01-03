Highlights Middlesbrough and several other clubs are interested in signing defender Todd Kane during this transfer window.

Middlesbrough's manager, Michael Carrick, is keen on improving the squad, particularly in defense, due to injury concerns.

Kane has a wealth of EFL experience and could be a valuable addition to Middlesbrough, Millwall, Peterborough, or Lincoln City.

Middlesbrough are one of a number of EFL clubs interested in signing defender Todd Kane this month, as reported by HITC.

Boro are a side that is expected to be busy in this transfer window, as Michael Carrick eyes a strong second half of the campaign.

Carrick’s side made a disappointing start to the campaign, as they were languishing in the bottom half of the table. However, they soon started to turn it around, and the results have seen them climb into the top half, just four points off the play-off places.

So, with them set for another go at getting into the play-offs, it is likely Carrick will want to improve his squad, especially in defence, as a few injury concerns have left them short.

However, Middlesbrough are not the only side interested in Kane, as a number of other EFL sides are interested in the player.

Middlesbrough, Millwall, Peterborough United, and Lincoln City eye Todd Kane

Kane ended his two-year stint with Coventry City last summer, as the club decided to let him go once his contract expired.

It took him a few months to find a new club, with him joining Gibraltar side Manchester 62 in October, but that contract ended at the beginning of this month.

According to HITC, Kane is now keen on moving back to England, and it seems he isn’t short of options.

The report states that as well as Middlesbrough being interested, they are also joined by fellow Championship side Millwall, as well as League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United and Lincoln City.

This report does go on to add that, as well as there being interest from England, Kane also has options north of the border, with sides in Scotland keen on the defender.

Todd Kane’s overall stats in his career

Kane started his football career in the academy of Premier League side Chelsea, and he stayed with the Blues until 2019.

All of his time at Chelsea was either spent on loan elsewhere or playing in the club’s under-21s.

So, after various loan spells at clubs like Preston, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, and Oxford United, Kane eventually left the club on a permanent basis.

He joined QPR in 2019 and stayed with the club for two years, until he joined Coventry. His time with the Rs was quite successful, as he played 65 times, the most in his career, while with the Sky Blues he appeared 41 times.

Todd Kane's stats per club (As it stands January 3rd, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 186 10 11 Eredivisie 42 1 2 League One 30 3 2 Reserve League 29 4 2 U21 PL 18 1 0 Gibraltar Football League 6 1 0

Kane has played 335 games of football, during which he has scored 21 goals and chipped in with 20 assists. The majority of his appearances have come in the Championship, appearing 186 times, while he has only played in the third tier 30 times.

Todd Kane could be a useful signing for Middlesbrough, Millwall, Peterborough, or Lincoln City

Kane has obviously been away from high-level competitive football this season, but at the age of 30, he still has plenty left to offer.

The defender has an enormous amount of experience in the EFL, as shown by his stats, so teams like Middlesbrough and Millwall would be adding key experience for nothing.

While for Peterborough and Lincoln, he may not have played in League One too many times, but at his age now, he knows what it is all about and would again be a very useful addition to any of these sides.