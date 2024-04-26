Highlights Middlesbrough to make squad changes in summer, deciding on expiring contracts and loan signings

Luke Thomas' contract at Leicester expiring, potential to join Boro after underwhelming loan spells

Carrick faces tough decision on Thomas' future at Middlesbrough based on disappointing performances

For Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick, plans for next season will be well underway as they look to build on an underwhelming season in the Championship.

Having finished in the play-off places during the former Manchester United midfielder's first campaign at the Riverside Stadium, inconsistent results throughout this term have proved to be the Teesside club's achilles heel in their quest for a top six finish.

In the summer, Boro will be looking to add to their squad while also making decisions on players who are out of contract at the club once the season reaches its conclusion.

Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson and Jamie Jones all see their deals expire, while choices will have to be made on four of their loan signings, with Lewis O'Brien, Sam Greenwood, Luke Ayling and Luke Thomas all returning to their parent clubs.

While most of those signings have proved they would be welcome additions to the Middlesbrough squad next term, they may choose to miss out on the Leicester City defender.

Luke Thomas contract situation

As the season comes to a close, it seems likely that Thomas will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

The 22-year-old is one of seven players who will see their contracts at the King Power Stadium expire at the end of the campaign, along with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy.

While those players have contributed significantly to the Foxes' promotion charge this term and it is likely a number of those players will be offered fresh terms, Thomas may find himself looking for a new club after two disappointing loan spells.

Luke Thomas' season statistics

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Thomas would join Premier League side Sheffield United, signing a season-long loan deal with the Blades in their attempts to remain in the top flight.

During his time at Bramall Lane, the defender would help his side to just one league win in the 12 matches he featured in, managing no clean sheets in that time and shipping 36 goals.

His form in South Yorkshire left a lot to be desired, and during the January transfer window, returned to Leicester before completing a switch to the Riverside Stadium.

But Thomas has failed to cement a starting spot in Carrick's side, playing 502 minutes of football on Teesside and often in battle with Lukas Engel, who joined in the summer.

Luke Thomas' Middlesbrough statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 502 Clean sheets 2 Chances created 2 Pass accuracy 73.5% Cross accuracy 30.8% Tackles won % 45%

Compared to fellow full-back arrival Luke Ayling, the Leeds United man has become an integral part of Boro's push for a place in the play-offs this season, and while that may have fallen short, is in a much better position to secure a permanent switch in the summer should that be an option choose to explore.

Michael Carrick has difficult Luke Thomas decision to make

Heading into the summer and pre-season, Carrick will have an idea of the players he needs to improve and push for a place in the top six next term.

But given Thomas' situation, it could be a tempting offer for the club to explore.

The 22-year-old is still in the infancy of his professional career and has proved, with the Foxes, he is able to complete at the highest level having made 68 Premier League appearances for the East Midlands club.

Thomas will also be available on a free transfer, and according to Capology's estimates, currently earns £15,000 per week which could be lowered should a move transpire.

But, the lingering thought in Carrick's mind will be his performances this season, and that is likely to be what his judgement is based off. He knows there is a player in there, but his displays this term have left supporters underwhelmed and believing there are better options out there when looking at bolstering their defence.