Middlesbrough and Man City handed potential transfer boost as Cardiff City stance emerges

Middlesbrough, Manchester City, and Cardiff City were all credited with an interest in non-league striker Kyle Hudlin, as reported by The Athletic.

The Solihull Moors striker, who stands at 6 ft 9in, is the tallest outfield professional player in the country.

Hudlin scored nine times in 34 outings for the non-league outfit last season, and as well as the aforementioned trio in pursuit, The Athletic’s report states that there are several other second-tier clubs in the running.

Appearing in the FA Cup twice against higher opposition last time out, Hudlin netted his first goal in the competition during a 4-2 defeat against Morecambe.

The report continues to mention that the Premier League club have set representatives out to watch the towering striker.

However, the latest update sees Cardiff City move back in their proposed interest, boosting the Championship clubs tracking the non-league star, and the Premier League champions also.

Speaking rather definitively to Wales Online, Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy addressed the rumours of the club’s interest by replying with a word one answer: “No” before he proceeded to smile.

The verdict

Mick McCarthy has made just four new additions for the upcoming campaign, but his side were not a team who seemingly needed to do that much this summer.

The Bluebirds have already brought in former Luton Town striker James Collins, and it seems that the club are confident in their forward options.

The physical presence that Hudlin would bring would certainly boost most front-lines in the majority of divisions, however, it seems that South Wales will not be his next destination.

Several clubs remain in pursuit, which includes Manchester City, meaning he is not likely to be short of options.

