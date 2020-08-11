Middlesbrough and Luton Town in pursuit of League One player

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards is on the radar of Middlesbrough and Luton Town, with the Championship pair looking to lure the player back into the second-tier.

Edwards has been at Portman Road since the summer of 2018, with Ipswich taking a chance on the winger after his impressive form for Peterborough United.

Now, Pete O’Rourke is reporting that both Middlesbrough and Luton are keen to offer the 27-year-old a chance to move back into the Championship with them as Ipswich face up to another year in League One.

Last season, Edwards made 27 appearances in League One, scoring two goals and registering one assist, with the winger failing to properly build on some impressive performances in the Championship the previous year.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation in 2018/19, Edwards scored six goals and registered two assists, coming out of a dismal campaign with a little bit of credit.

Middlesbrough and Luton are eyeing moves for Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards. #Boro #LTFC #ITFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 11, 2020

For Boro and Luton, they fought off the threat of relegation in the Championship last season.

Neil Warnock and Nathan Jones are now preparing for their first full season in-charge of their respective clubs in the Championship.

Warnock arrived at Boro for the final eight games of the season, whilst Jones returned to Luton during the EFL’s postponement.

The Verdict

Edwards is a steady away player; he hasn’t quite hit his top level in League One, but we know he’s got enough about him to have an impact in the Championship.

For Boro or Luton, as they look to rebuild, his signing makes sense. He will work hard and he carries a goal threat, which is all managers like Warnock and Jones will ask for.

It will be interesting to see if Ipswich play ball, though, as you’ve got to imagine that they still feel Edwards can do a job in the third-tier.

