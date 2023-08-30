Highlights Middlesbrough are in advanced discussions with Leeds United regarding forward Sam Greenwood.

Michael Carrick's forward line is a major area of concern, with players from last season such as Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom having moved on.

The deal being discussed for Greenwood is reported to be a loan move.

It has been an incredibly tough start to the campaign for Middlesbrough and boss Michael Carrick.

After a strong season following Carrick's arrival in 2022/23, much was expected of Boro heading into the new season, but so far, they have not got going.

Indeed, from their four Championship matches so far, Middlebrough have collected just one point from a draw with Huddersfield Town.

In their other three matches, Boro have been beaten by Millwall, Coventry and West Brom respectively.

Of course, whilst there are issues all over the pitch, one big area of concern is their forward line.

Last season, Michael Carrick had the likes of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom at his disposal, but that is the case no longer.

Archer, who scored 11 goals and registered six assists for Middlesbrough in 20 Championship matches last season returned to his parent club Aston Villa this summer, and has now joined Sheffield United in a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, due to being in the last year of his contract, Chuba Akpom was cashed in on this summer when Ajax came calling, meaning the club are without their 28-goal forward this time around.

According to breaking reports on Wednesday afternoon, though, this is something the club are on the verge of trying to address.

What is the latest Middlesbrough transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are in advanced discussions with Leeds United regarding forward Sam Greenwood.

Their report claims that Boro are looking to strike a loan deal with the Whites, with the club keen on bringing in attacking reinforcements after their poor start.

Leeds are seemingly willing to allow Greenwood to go given the plethora of attacking talent already at their disposal.

This was further strengthened by their recent addition of Joel Piroe from Swansea.

How long does Sam Greenwood have left on his Leeds United contract?

As mentioned above, it must be stressed that the discussions between the two sides are said to be over a loan deal, rather than a permanent one.

Indeed, this does not necessarily mean the end for Greenwood's career at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old, who only signed a recent contract extension last summer, is tied down for a further three years, with a deal that does not expire until the summer of 2026.

In loaning him out, perhaps Leeds are simply acknowledging that his chance of regular first team minutes this season are simply not as high as they or Greenwood feel he should be playing.

Would Sam Greenwood be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Given Middlesbrough's start to the season and their current attacking options, they will certainly be happy to get Greenwood through the door and add to their attacking options.

However, having only scored one goal in his senior career, you do have to question whether Boro are getting back in the quality that has left them this summer.

That is not to say that Greenwood cannot go there and score loads of goals, simply that he will have to step up and do something he is yet to do in order to do that.

Furthermore, if Leeds really believed he could be a top striker in the Championship, would they have spent all that money on Joel Piroe? Of course, Piroe is a proven Championship option, but the point remains.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on.