Middlesbrough and James Collins: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough appear to be wasting little time in the transfer market

After finishing in 10th position this season it’s clear that Neil Warnock is keen to get to work as he looks to build a team that is capable of challenging for promotion next time around.

Signing attackers appears to be the top priority with several strikers already linked with a move to the club, including Luton Town’s James Collins.

But what do we know about Middlesbrough’s interest, and is a move likely to happen? We take a look.

What do we know so far?

Reports from the Northern Echo have reported that Middlesbrough are among the club interested in the Luton Town striker.

The 30-year-old faces an uncertain future with his contract at Kenilworth Road due to expire this summer, meaning that he’ll be available to leave the club on a free transfer.

Collins has had an impressive season after scoring 13 goals for the Hatters, leading to substantial interest in his services.

As well as Middlesbrough’s interest, Football League World has also reported that Coventry City are keen on a move, while the Daily Mail add that Cardiff City and Bristol City are also keen.

Is it likely to happen?

It looks very likely indeed that James Collins will move on, but his destination is yet unclear.

Middlesbrough will definitely be looking for at least one striker this summer and the 30-year-old is bound to be one of the names in consideration.

However with substantial interest in his services it means that Neil Warnock could face a real battle if they’re to get the deal over the line ahead of their rivals.