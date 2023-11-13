Highlights Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Hull City are interested in signing 17-year-old defender Sam Curtis from St Patrick's Athletic.

Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United have also expressed interest in signing Curtis, along with other top-flight teams.

Curtis has already become a regular at first-team level in Ireland, where he is being touted for a senior international call-up.

That's according to a report from TEAMTalk, who say that a host of Premier League clubs are also keen on a deal for the 17-year-old.

Who is Sam Curtis?

Despite the fact he is still only 17-years-old, Curtis is already making something of a name for himself in senior football in the Republic of Ireland.

Having joined St Patrick's from Shamrock Rovers back in 2021, the right-back has made 59 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing three assists in that time.

That includes several outings in the Europa Conference League over the past two seasons, while he helped his club to a third place finish in the Irish top-flight this season.

As a result of that form, the teenager is apparently already close to receiving a senior international call-up for the Republic of Ireland.

However, Curtis now looks set to move on to pastures new at club level in the not too distant future, and it seems he will not be short of potential suitors.

Who is interested in signing Sam Curtis?

According to this latest update from TEAMTalk, Curtis is set to leave St Patrick's in January, amid a host of interest from England.

It is thought that the Championship duo of Middlesbrough and Hull are both showing an interest in the teenager, although they will face plenty of competition from the Premier League for his services.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are reported to have already made contact about a move for Curtis, as they look to win the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, other Premier League sides such as Everton, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Sheffield United and Newcastle are also said to be keen on a deal for Curtis.

As a result, there will be plenty of sides further up the pyramid for Middlesbrough and Hull to contend with if they are to make this signing.

Where are Middlebsrough and Hull in the Championship?

Both Middlesbrough and Hull have made encouraging starts to the Championship season going into the November international break.

Hull currently sit eighth in the second-tier standings, only outside the play-offs on goal difference, with Middlesbrough two positions and two points behind them.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 6th Sunderland 16 +10 26 7th West Brom 16 +9 26 8th Hull City 16 +3 26 9th Cardiff City 16 +6 24 10th Middlesbrough 16 0 24 As of 13th November 2023

Both sides are due to return to action after the international break on Saturday 25th November, when Hull travel to Swansea, and Middlesbrough make the trip to Bristol City.

Could Middlesbrough or Hull sign Sam Curtis?

Given the level of interest there is in Curtis, it seems it will be hard for either Middlesbrough or Hull to win the race to sign the defender.

The finances available to Premier League clubs for deals such as this will be much greater than these two Championship sides, while many of those teams could give him the chance to compete for silverware, and in European football.

Those factors will understandably be appealing for Curtis, although it could be noted that at that level, it would likely take longer for him to break into the first-team, than it might do if he were to join Middlesbrough or Hull in a division below.

As a result, there are some things that could work in the favour of the Championship duo here, meaning it is certainly a deal that is worth at least attempting to pull off for Middlesbrough and Hull.