Middlesbrough and Ched Evans: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

With the season almost at an end, many clubs will be starting to plan for the summer transfer window, and Middlesbrough will be no different.

Although they are not completely out of the race just yet, it looks as though Neil Warnock’s side will miss out on the play-offs this season, sitting nine points off the top-six with just six games left to play.

Consequentially, it seems as though ‘Boro can start thinking about another push for the Championship’s top-six next season, and one position where they are going to need to strengthen if they are to do that, is in attack.

Manager Neil Warnock has recently confirmed that striker Britt Assomablonga is set to leave the club when his contract at The Riverside Stadium expires at the end of this season, meaning they will need to bring in a replacement to help lead the line.

One name that has already been mentioned as a potential candidate to do just that, is Ched Evans.

The 32-year-old only joined Preston North End from League One side Fleetwood Town back in the January transfer window, but recent reports from The Sun have claimed that Warnock is interested in signing Evans when the market reopens this summer.

That is a deal that could make sense for ‘Boro, not only because they need a striker and he is one who could suit Warnock’s style of play, but with Evans having turned a loan move to Deepdale into a permanent contract with Preston that only runs until the end of this season, he could be available as a free agent come the end of the campaign.

Considering the financial impact that the events of the past year have had on clubs across the country, that is something that could well make this an appealing deal for ‘Boro.

For his part, Evans recently insisted that he is only focusing on taking things one game at a time with Preston, rather than thinking about a new contract at Deepdale, potentially leaving the door open to a summer move.

As a result, with ‘Boro’s size and play-off aspirations making them a potentially appealing destination for a player such as Evans, not to mention their need for a striker, it may not be a huge surprise to see the 32-year-old at The Riverside Stadium next season.