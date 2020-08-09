Middlesbrough and Cardiff City to battle it out for 10-goal striker

Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore is taking his time before deciding whether to join Middlesbrough or Cardiff City.

The Welsh international has been a man in demand after the Latics entered administration, with many rivals recognising that the 28-year-old could be available for a bargain fee.

And, according to the Daily Mail, it’s a straight fight between Boro and the Bluebirds to land the target man after he opted against joining Millwall or Queens Park Rangers, who had both submitted offers for the player. The report claims that Moore is now set to take time as he weighs up which Championship side to join.

Neil Harris will be desperate to add a new number nine as the Welsh outfit lacked a clinical goalscorer despite reaching the play-offs last season, whilst Neil Warnock will be using this summer window to put his own stamp on the Boro squad after he was named as their permanent boss.

Moore, who scored ten league goals last season, will be one of several departures from Wigan in the coming weeks, with Joe Gelhardt and Antonee Robinson expected to leave.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see buying clubs take advantage of Wigan’s situation and Moore would be a great signing for Cardiff or Middlesbrough.

He has improved significantly in recent months, finding a more clinical edge in front of goal as well as impressing with his hold-up play.

Moore would be a bargain for either side and you could see him playing a crucial role for either next season. So, he has a big decision to make in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

